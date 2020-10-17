'NCIS' Season 18 Photos Reveal a Personal Chase for Gibbs in Premiere

The wait is nearly over, NCIS fans! Season 18 is just a matter of weeks away, and CBS has given plans a glimpse of what's to come in the season premiere. The episode, entitled "Sturgeon Season," features an important case for NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), as he is trying to help out Tobias "T.C." Fornell (Joe Spano).

The episode's synopsis is as follows: "Gibbs and Fornell (Joe Spano) attempt to track down the leader of a drug ring who supplied drugs to Fornell's daughter. Also, the team deals with the case of a missing cadaver from the NCIS autopsy room, on the 18th season premiere of NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network."

The three released images seem to be taken from the first storyline, being as they all feature Gibbs in action. However, things get a bit messy, as one would expect. Scroll through to see the first photos of NCIS Season 18, as well as some other glimpse of what's ahead.