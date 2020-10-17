'NCIS' Season 18 Photos Reveal a Personal Chase for Gibbs in Premiere
The wait is nearly over, NCIS fans! Season 18 is just a matter of weeks away, and CBS has given plans a glimpse of what's to come in the season premiere. The episode, entitled "Sturgeon Season," features an important case for NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), as he is trying to help out Tobias "T.C." Fornell (Joe Spano).
The episode's synopsis is as follows: "Gibbs and Fornell (Joe Spano) attempt to track down the leader of a drug ring who supplied drugs to Fornell's daughter. Also, the team deals with the case of a missing cadaver from the NCIS autopsy room, on the 18th season premiere of NCIS, Tuesday, Nov. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network."
The three released images seem to be taken from the first storyline, being as they all feature Gibbs in action. However, things get a bit messy, as one would expect. Scroll through to see the first photos of NCIS Season 18, as well as some other glimpse of what's ahead.
Bloody SItuation
This first image gives fans their first look at a new character, NCIS Special Agent Veronica "Ronnie" Tyler, played by Victoria Platt. While it is unclear if she will be a recurring character or a guest star, she is in the thick of it, as this shot alongside Gibbs and NCIS Special Agent Nicholas "Nick" Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) shows.
Gibbs Suits Up
Harmon suits up as Gibbs again in this second promo still. However, it's worth noting that the team leader has a visible gash above his left eye, showing that he's having a rough day.
The Return of Fornell
As the synopsis said, Fornell is back to team up with Gibbs yet again. This is a welcome return for longtime fans, especially since his character was nowhere to be seen in Season 17.
The Team Is Back
Alongside those three images, CBS also dropped a piece of key art for the season. The image has the entire team in place, ready to take on anything.
More Promo Images From CBS
View this post on Instagram
CBS also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a few more promo images for the upcoming season of NCIS. Nothing too fancy here; just the characters fans know and love.
Valderrama's First Day on Set
Valderrama, also known for his roles on That '70s Show and The Ranch, also teased a bit Season 18 via his Instagram Story. On the first day of filming Season 18, the star gave viewers a glimpse of what is happening to make production safe amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Episode 400
View this post on Instagram
The teases from Valderrama didn't stop there. He also hyped up fans for episode 400, captioning this selfie by writing, "Don't wanna give anything away from #set... But... we just.. wrapped.. a little, episode. #NCIS SEASON 18 we on the saddle."