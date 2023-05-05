'NCIS' Re-Airing Gruesome Decapitation Episode This Weekend

NCIS may be ending its 20th season very soon, but fans can still bask in the re-runs, including one airing this weekend that takes fans back to a gruesome decapitation case from earlier this year. This Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET, CBS will be re-airing Season 20, Episode 13, "Evil Eye," which sees Tania Raymonde portraying an actress shadowing the team while preparing to play an NCIS agent for a new role. Unfortunately, it comes at a terrible time when the team finds themselves in the middle of a literal decapitation case, with headless bodies and bodiless heads.

While NCIS has seen some very disturbing cases over the two decades it's been on, this one might be one of the more disturbing and gruesome cases the show has done. It's not every day a head is delivered to someone, and add on to the fact that an actress is now mixed up in this is just a whole lot of "wrong place, wrong time." However, seeing her bond with Jessica and how strong she remained throughout the case was pretty impressive and might have been the only light from that dark case.

With NCIS renewed for another season, it's highly likely that Season 21 will see even more disturbing cases, and maybe more disturbing than this decapitation. Luckily, with 20 seasons under its belt, there is a lot that fans have seen and not much that fans haven't seen. With this rerun, it will give viewers the chance to prepare for what might come in the upcoming season while also giving them a chance to not worry about what might happen in the Season 20 finale when Torres goes to prison.

Since the season finale of NCIS is coming up in just a few short weeks, it's likely CBS will be airing even more reruns once the season wraps up. The episodes that will rerun will probably be from Season 20, so to keep things current, but there's always the possibility of the network airing an episode that's from Season 11 or even older. Luckily, the entire series is available to watch in full on Paramount+, and depending on when Season 21 premieres, as it will likely be delayed due to the writers' strike, fans will have plenty of time to binge-watch before the show comes back and catch up on all the disturbing and gruesome cases the team has tackled over the years.