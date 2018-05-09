‘NCIS’ Promo Promises ‘New Chapter’ Following Abby’s Exit

NCIS may have lost two series regulars during tonight’s episode, but the show must go on.

Following Tuesday’s episode, which saw the death of Clay Reeves (Duane Henry) and departure of fan-favorite Abby (Pauley Perrette), the promo for the next episode promises a new chapter for the remaining members of the team.

“NCIS just lost two of their own, next Tuesday a new chapter begins,” the promo’s narrator says with images of the team.

In the promo, McGee (Sean Murray) still reels from the departing members of the team: “Why is it still so hard?”

“Because they were family.”

Then Gibbs (Mark Harmon) tells Leon (Rocky Carroll), “the team needs to move forward.”

Not much is known about next week’s episode, other than it is titled “Fallout”, meaning the team will be dealing with the aftermath of losing Abby and Reeves.

During Tuesday’s episode, viewers saw the resolution to last week’s cliffhanger about whether or not Abby died after her and Clay Reeves got mugged.

After the realization that Marine Sergeant Robert King (Peter Jason) was behind the attack, Abby confronts him and slips cyanide into his coffee, telling him “Kate. Jenny. Dorneget. Ziva. Reeves. I am tired of my hero friends dying while villains like you get to live.”

Offering to save his life if he confessed to ordering Clay’s death, Abby continued: “Sometimes you have to get your hands dirty to get the job done.” Later it’s revealed she actually spiked his drink with more caffeine instead of cyanide.

Later, Abby announces her decision to not return to NCIS.

“I remember what you said about honoring you mother, and I’m gonna make that happened,” Perrette says while visiting Reeves’ corpse. “I promise I’m not gonna let you down, Clay.”

She then breaks the news to her teammates, who are sad but supportive of her decision.

“I’m gonna escort his body [to his hometown] tomorrow and make the arrangements,” she says. “I’m not coming back. I’m leaving NCIS. Clay died saving my life, and I owe him a debt, and I intend to see it through.”

She adds, “Clay always wanted to start a charity in honor of his mom and since he’s not here to make that happen, I will. I know you may not understand, but it’s something I have to do, not just for him, for me.”

She continued, “It wasn’t an easy decision. You guys are my family and this is my home, but you have to go with your gut and my gut is telling me that I have to go.”

And when McGee said he didn’t think he could say goodbye to her, she said, “It’s not goodbye for good, it’s goodbye for now.”

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.