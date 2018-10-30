‘NCIS’ Promises Bloody Halloween Episode

NCIS will be dealing with a bloody mess during this year’s Halloween episode, with a crime that hits close to home for Nick Torres.

In a sneak peek for the spooky new episode, titled “Beneath the Surface,” the team arrives at a particularly gory crime scene on Halloween night, ad Nick (Wilmer Valderrama) has a realization of his own.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know that Halloween’s origins come from the Celtic festival for the dead called Samhain?” Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) says as Nick is taking photos of the bloody crime scene in a bathroom.

“I’m not much of a Halloween guy,” Nick says.

“Ah, neither are the Celts. They believe that ghosts roam the earth on All Hallow’s Eve, so they dressed up in costumes, leave little treats on their doorsteps just to appease the evil spirits,” Jimmy adds, before he is interrupted by Gibbs (Mark Harmon).

“Yeah? Appease me. What do you got?” Gibbs says.

“Petty officer Tim Buckley, or at least that’s what his ID says,” Nick says.

“Yeah, poor fella didn’t go out easily, or quietly,” Jimmy adds.

“Who’s he?” Gibbs says pointing at the other dead body on the scene.

“Still working on an ID, but is it me or does this guy look familiar?” Nick asks.

“It’s a lot of blood. No footprints,” Gibbs says.

“I noticed… either the killer floated out or these two killed each other,” Nick wonders.

Gibbs asks, “Before or after the slit throat?”

“Let’s not forget the broken neck, so I’m going with floated out,” Jimmy says. “It is All Hallow’s Eve gentlemen. Perhaps it was a Celtic evil spirit.”

Gibbs walks away choosing to ignore the scientist’s silly joke.

“I was just making mirth. I don’t even believe in evil spirits,” Jimmy says. “That being said… O.K. have you notices anything strange going on at the office lately?”

“Aside from McGee marching behind his break during breaks, not really,” Nick says.

“No, no, no.I’m talking about… Supernatural,” Jimmy says. “Things down in autopsy keep moving around when I’m not there.”

“Well, actually now that you’ve mentioned it,” Nick says, before he scares the medical examiner as a joke.

“You got me,” Jimmy says.

The episode’s official synopsis released by CBS reads, “After NCIS arrives at a Halloween crime scene, Torres recognizes the victim as a former friend from federal law enforcement training. Also, Jimmy thinks his lab is haunted by ghosts when objects keep mysteriously moving.”

We’ll have to wait to find out if anyone is pulling a prank on Jimmy, or if his fears of a paranormal intervention get confirmed.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.