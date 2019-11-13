‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Team Struggles After Major Character’s Shocking Death, and Fans Are in Tears

NCIS: New Orleans struggled with the loss of a main character in its latest episode. One week after Christopher LaSalle (Lucas Black) died after being attacked as he attempted to avenge his brother, the series caught up with the crew for a new case. The episode saw as the crew struggled to move from their tragic loss as they investigated a mysterious natural gas explosion at a movie theater that was related to a hack.

Spoilers ahead for NCIS: New Orleans Season 6, Episode 7: “Boom-Boom-Boom-Boom”

The episode began with a terrifying sight at the movie theater before catching up with Gregorio (Vanessa Ferlito) and Lund (Rob Kerkovich) at headquarters going through their late friend’s files.

“What are we going to do?” Gregorio asked, referring to how they will deal with the massive loss after the busy work is done. Lund stayed silent, unable to provide an answer to his friend.

Hannah (Necar Zadegan) thanked them for doing the arduous paperwork, as Lund admitted he was still struggling to accept the reality behind LaSalle’s passing.

“It’s like we’re missing a limb,” Gregorio admitted.

“It’s only been a couple of weeks. It takes time to accept a loss,” Hannah advised. “We’re going to find a new normal eventually.”

Meanwhile, Pride (Scott Bakula) met with a psychiatrist charged with clearing the team fit to return to duty following their massive loss. She wants Pride that cried will come in waves and he has to remember to take care of himself as much as others. She clears all of them to get back to work, before admitting that they are all seemingly dealing with their grief, except for one of them.

Fans of the CBS crime procedural were also heartbroken during the episode, sharing their sadness for LaSalle’s exit from the series.

I miss Christopher LaSalle @TheLucasBlack why did he have to leave the show #NCISNewOrleans #NCISNOLA — abpf91@yahoo.com (@abpf91) November 13, 2019

“It is so hard watching without LaSalle!!” One user wrote.

“It doesn’t seem real that LaSalle is gone I already miss his sense of humor!!” Another fan commented.

Things take a tense turn with Loretta and the team members when Sebastian and Hannah find themselves injured in another explosion. As she bandages them, she reprimands them for being reckless. Sebastian pushes for her to open up but she lashes out. She says they all seem to have a death wish but he knows that it’s just her grief talking.

Now I can see why the doc was worried about Loretta there. #NCISNOLA — Jason Eldridge (@Dueler312) November 13, 2019

“Loretta’s breaking my heart [crying emoji],” one user wrote.

“Loretta so heartbreaking as she fusses and bandages Hannah and Sebastian,” another user wrote.

The moment leads Hannah to realize they might have to rethink going straight into danger all the time. She admits she is thinking for the first time how her daughter would react if something were to go wrong during a mission.

After they stopped the man causing the explosions in the city, as well as the final detonation on city hall, the team gathered to celebrate solving the case. They all decide to have a drink before going to the bar, in honor of the LaSalle.

As for Pride and Loretta, he finds his coworker at LaSalle’s old church. They reminisce on their beloved friend and she finally opens up about her feelings.

Will you miss LaSalle? NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.