'NCIS: New Orleans' Star Rob Kerkovich Shares Final Photos From Inside the Lab Ahead of Series Finale

NCIS: New Orleans star Rob Kerkovich has shared some final photos from inside the lab, ahead of the upcoming series finale. In a post shared on Twitter, Kerkovich — who plays forensic scientist Sebastian Lund on the show — gave fans one last behind-the-scenes at the show's iconic crime lab. One of the photos is a full shot of the lab, and that other features Kerkovich showing off his workspace. He joked about delivering lines full of "scientific gibberish" and stated that he spent about 90 percent of his time in the lab for the show's "first two seasons."

In February, it was announced that NCIS: New Orleans had been canceled and would not be given a Season 8 at CBS. Lead actor Scott Bakula shared the news that there would be no Season 8 for the show, writing, "Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way." He continued, "I will miss the music."

Bakula added, "Big thank you to CBS for seven years." Executive producers/showrunners Silber and Nash added, "It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes. As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years."

Today was a series wrap on the Lab Set. I spat out a lot of scientific gibberish here, and for my first two seasons, I was probably in here 90% of the time. My first memories of the show formed in this spot... RIP. Also I guess my arms are as long as my legs? #ncisnola pic.twitter.com/yHYr9tlHYl — Rob Kerkovich (@RobKerkovich) March 23, 2021

While we know for sure that NCIS: New Orleans won't be returning, things appear to still be upon the air for the original NCIS, currently in Season 18. There still has been no update regarding if the show is being renewed for Season 19. It's been speculated that this may be due to Harmon wanting to exit and CBS not being sure if the show should go on if he does choose to leave.

Back in February, Hollywood Reporter editor Lesley Goldberg stated that Harmon "is rumored to be ready to leave, but would be willing to return for a handful of episodes if CBS renews it for a 19th season." At this time, Harmon has not commented on the speculation regarding his status on the show. Furthermore, CBS has not issued a statement on whether or not the show is being considered for cancellation.