‘NCIS: New Orleans’: Pride Considers Leaving the Team

Dwayne Pride may have survived the near-fatal shooting he went through in the season premiere of NCIS: New Orleans, but it will take some time for him to get back to normal.

As the special agent enjoyed a nice day stroll with his daughter following his release from the hospital, Pride seems to still be in recovery mode when he gets tired and sees that his heart is still getting amped up without much effort.

Still he helps the team contacting Washington for a case the team is working on when he gets an interesting offer from the headquarters.

“Kinda hard for us to do our jobs when you don’t answer our calls sir,” LaSalle tells the Washington agent, who apologizes and says that since one of their supervising agents retired, they’ve had trouble coordinating with the South Eastern offices.

“When is director Vance going to pick a replacement?” Pride asks.

“He already has. Look Dwayne I was going to fly down there to tell you this in person… you are the new SAC… yes your methods have ruffled some feathers but no one can argue with your success rate, or level of commitment. The choice was an easy one to make,” he says. “Don’t say no yet Dwayne, do me a personal favor and think about it.”

“When Pride leaves, what happens to NCIS: New Orleans?” Lasalle asks, with leads to the introduction of special agent Hannah Khoury (Necar Zadegan), Pride’s replacement.

After Pride announces that Khoury might be the team’s “new boss,” both agents discuss their respective promotions, with Pride saying he hasn’t even considered leaving New Orleans for a new position.

As the two agents agree to work together, Pride’s daughter Laurel arrives at the headquarters to confront Pride for going to work during his medical leave, she asks his he will ever be able to let go. He says he doesn’t believe that will ever happen.

Later, Pride, Khoury and most of the team are caught in an ambush from terrorists to the NCIS office. They surrender to the terrorists to prevent any deaths, but Pride wanting to protect his colleagues leads to them attacking him and his reliving his shooting.

After the team manages to escape from the terrorists’ grasp safely, Pride says that as long as he is in this job he will be in danger. LaSalle says that maybe the promotion to regional SAC might be coming at the best time.

After realizing that his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from his attack might hinder on his ability to lead the team, Pride returns home to find Laurel cooking some food and they talk again about him changing his lifestyle.

As the episode comes to an end, he gets a call from Sanchez and he asks for more information about the new job.

Will Pride walk away from the team?

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS