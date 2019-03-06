‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Not on Tonight, CBS Airing ‘FBI’ Instead

A night of reruns on CBS will have one notable change to look out for Tuesday.

The broadcast network will not be airing an episode of NCIS: New Orleans in its usual timeslot, instead airing a second rerun of hit new series FBI on March 5.

The change comes as all three CBS Tuesday dramas take the week off from airing new episodes. NCIS: New Orleans will air a new episode on March 12 titled “Survivor.”

An official episode synopsis released by CBS reads: “After an elusive terrorist with a personal vendetta against Hannah (Necar Zadegan) resurfaces, she is placed in protective custody with her family while the NCIS team searches for the suspect’s whereabouts.”

The mystery of Hannah Khoury’s past has been a a season-long mystery in the New Orleans-based crime procedural, since she was first introduced early in the season as Pride’s “replacement” when he was offered a promotion within NCIS.

Hannah is a special agent and she first claimed to have transferred to the New Orleans team in search for a quieter assignment. It was then revealed that Hannah has an ex-husband and daughter who also lived in New Orleans, and she revealed she had transferred to be closer to her daughter.

Flagship series NCIS is also expected to return on March 12 with a new episode titled “Beard & Cubs.” The episode will find Jimmy torn between family and work after his father-in-law Ed (Larry Miller) asks him to mess with evidence from a current NCIS murder investigation.

The episode will also feature the return of Anthony DiNozzo, Sr. (Robert Wagner), as the series continues to hint at the possible return of Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) following the reveal that she might still be alive in a previous episode.

On FBI, “when the daughter of a wealthy family is kidnapped in an attempt to again notorious internet fame, Maggie and OA discover the kidnapper’s plans go far beyond abduction in order to never be forgotten.”

The episode, titled “Invisible” will also air on March 12.

NCIS: New Orleans has not been renewed for a sixth season yet, though it is a steady performer so, like NCIS, it is pretty much a sure thing for it to be renewed in the spring. FBI has already been renewed for a second season with a spinoff series also in the works.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by FBI at 9 p.m. ET and NCIS: New Orleans at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.