‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Fans Sound off on Pride’s Replacement

NCIS: New Orleans fans met Dwayne Pride’s temporary replacement and had a few choice of words for the new agent.

The CBS crime procedural introduced new character Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Necar Zadegan) as the interim head of the unit as Pride (Scott Bakula) enjoys some medical leave.

As the team starts working on a new case, Pride stops by to drop some pastries for his colleagues, when he finds out that he is being considered for a promotion in Washington.

He has time to mull it over, though since he is still in medical leave, Khoury arrives to the NCIS offices ready to get to work. Starting to give instructions to Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) even before he knows her name.

“Who is she?” Tammy (Vanessa Ferlito) asks.

“I don’t know,” Sebastian responds, rushing to follow her instructions anyways.

“Hey, something I can help you with?” Gregorio says.

“Khoury, Hannah Khoury,” Hannah says introducing herself before getting straight to the case of the missing prison inmate may involve the CIA.

“Who the hell are you?” Gregorio says.

“She’s your new boss,” Pride tells the team.

Fans of the series seemed to give a response similar to Gregorio’s when it came to the new character.

I say welcome to Agent Khouri. Pride’s irreplacable but Khouri seems up to running things until he returns #NCISNOLA — Jarred Braxton (@JBraxt29) October 3, 2018

“Maannn I ain’t too keen about no new boss right now,” one user wrote on Twitter.

“Hey now you can’t just replace Pride, no matter how pushy she is!!” another one commented.

After the news is dropped to the team, Pride and Khoury talk in private where she reveals she wouldn’t have considered the position had she known Pride had not already accepted his own promotion.

When he asked why she decided to take a full-time position in New Orleans given her impressive intentional record, she revealed she is ready to live a more normal life.

“It’s time to find a home,” she admitted. “That said, I don’t want to kick you out of yours so for now I’m just a guest.” And the two agree to work together.

I don’t want Pride to leave but I kind of like Agent Khoury. #NCISNOLA — Mari L (@warriorbard2012) October 3, 2018

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.