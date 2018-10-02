New ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Clip Shows Pride Reuniting With His Team

NCIS: New Orleans will be moving on from Pride’s near-death experience with an explosive new episode.

In a preview for “Inside Out,” the team can be seen investigating the emergence of a former IRA bomb-maker in the city that has more than one thing blowing up as they investigate, but that’s not the only shocker coming for the characters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With Pride (Scott Bakula) on medical leave, the team will be introduced to its new interim leader Special Agent Hannah Khoury (Necar Zadegan) in the new episode, which should shake things up a bit in the unit.

And could Pride be considering a change of position within the agency? He might be looking for a change after his traumatic gunshot wound, which almost led to his death during the season premiere episode.

The emotional episode almost ended with Pride walking into the light, until his daughter’s voice encouraged him to keep fighting, and he was well enough to be helicoptered to Houston for further treatment on his wounds.

It might be a while before Pride returns to his former role as head of the team, however, as Gibbs (NCIS‘ Mark Harmon) told Lasalle at the end of the season premiere, people don’t recover from injuries like that overnight.

Also on the horizon, the CBS crime procedural’s 100th episode. The landmark hour, set to air Tuesday, Oct. 23, will see the special appearance of Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, who will perform “Hey Mama” and “You Worry Me” during the episode.

The special hour will also welcome back recurring guest star Stacy Keach in the role of Cassius Pride, Dwayne Pride’s father, who while out on parole, finds himself connected to a new case involving a notorious casino heist that happened many years ago.

Pride will also reportedly be discovering a family member he did not know existed until that point, meaning that just because he is down from his injuries at the moment, things will not be slowing down any time soon.

NCIS: New Orleans will also be welcoming former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens, after making headlines earlier this year for working at a grocery store in between acting gigs, in a new role which will debut on episode six. He is set to play Commander Adams, who will offer Pride medical and spiritual advice.

Are you ready for Pride’s journey to recovery? NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.