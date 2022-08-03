'NCIS' and 'NCIS: Hawai'i' Set Crossover Premiere Event

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i are joining forces to kick off their new seasons with a two-hour crossover event premiering Monday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. The Season 20 premiere of the NCIS franchise is where the mega-event begins, as the hunt for a dangerous suspect reveals a widespread network and sinister plot that will require the Washington D.C. team to head to Hawai'i as they attempt to head off the next attack in time.

The NCIS episode, titled "A Family Matter," picks up following the cliffhanger Season 19 finale, with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the lam with ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo). Meanwhile, the NCIS team investigates who from Parker's past might be plotting against him in hopes of clearing the agent's name once and for all. Bringing in NCIS: Hawai'i Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malick (Jason Antoon) for help as the two are in town meeting with director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the entire crew tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven.

Then, in the Season 2 premiere of NCIS: Hawai'i, titled "Prisoners' Dilemma," Tennant's team joins forces with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), to track The Raven's whereabouts to the island of Oahu. They also learn about his plans to attack The Rim of the Pacific Exercises, the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise, in the exciting conclusion to the special crossover event.

Last month, Lachey told PopCulture.com she would "for sure" love to bring in the NCIS: Los Angeles team for a triple crossover event. "They have to write something where there's a national security moment and both the D.C. office and the L.A. office need to come to Hawaii. And we all need to figure out what's going on at Pearl. So, maybe from your mouth to the writers' ears," Lachey said.

"Everyone's so different and unique and offers such different storylines," Lachey continued of the different branches in the franchise. "But we do have the luxury of the island of Hawaii and the islands of Hawaii, specifically of Oahu and Pearl. And just the military there has been so gracious to us and the people there on the island have been so welcoming and kind to us, but I think there's definitely a mutual respect."

The two-hour NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossover event kicks off Monday, Sept.19 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and will be available to stream on demand on Paramount+.