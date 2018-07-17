‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Reveals First Season 10 Photo

NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah has revealed the first photo from the set of the series’ upcoming 10th season.

In the photo, Ruah is seen looking over her shoulder while standing next to actor Max Martini, who appeared as Arlo Turk in the final episodes on season nine, and will apparently be returning for season 10.

The photo seems to feature someone shielding the the two of them as they jokingly pretend to urinate while standing up, with Ruah quipping that she is “always open to learning new skills” in the photo’s caption.

Ruah is a Boston, Massachusetts Portuguese-American actress who actually got her acting start by appearing in Portuguese soap operas.

In a previous interview with Daily Actor, Ruah spoke about how in season eight of the show, the crew was forced to film around her pregnancy.

“A lot is in store for this character. My pregnancy has brought on reasons to hide the pregnancy which has inspired a very particular story line for the season, at least the first half, but that’s all I know,” she explained. “Something very drastic happens to the whole team and Kensi’s affected by that a little more and that poses obstacles and a big long trajectory of for Kensi and Deeks (series star, Eric Christian Olsen). And also there is a proposal.”

“When you guys watch the show on TV you won’t notice my absence even though I’ll be gone for a number of week’s pre-and post-baby. So, this whole first eight days of shooting has been spent doing all of my scenes from episode three to episode 10 or nine or whatever it is, so it’s that whole arc,” Ruah added. “And it’s not just Deeks, there a few other characters that we know and love who are involved in that too. But they basically had to get all of my stuff out of the way and in post-production they’ll edit it all together as if I’m not gone, which is really cool and I’m happy about that. I’m very happy to see how it’s gonna work out.”

“But it’s interesting to shoot your storyline in chronological order because we never do that,” she continued. “One day we’re at this location and you might be shooting something at the beginning of the episode and then the next day you’re in the bullpen doing something different, so to do it this way is really cool. We did it as well for my first pregnancy and it worked.”

Don’t miss the season premiere of #NCISLA Sunday, September 30 at 9:30/8:30c before it moves to its regular time at 9/8c on Sundays! pic.twitter.com/LiUJgPcAJF — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) July 11, 2018

Fans can see Ruah and all the NCIS: Los Angeles cast in action when the show returns on Sunday, September 30.