'NCIS: Los Angeles' Fate for Another Season Revealed by CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles fans have been on pins and needles, waiting to find out if the show would be renewed for another season, and now the show's fate has been revealed by CBS. Viewers can breathe a sigh of relief, as the network revealed on Friday that NCIS: L.A. will be coming back for Season 13. It joins the 2021-22 TV season along with the recently announced NCIS: Hawaii, which has now apparently been given a full-season order by CBS.

The news about NCIS: Los Angeles being renewed come roughly a week after the original NCIS was announced to be returning for Season 19. Additionally, Mark Harmon has been confirmed to be returning as NCIS special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. There had been some speculation over whether or not he would come back, as a past reported indicated he was ready to leave the series. Either the report was inaccurate, or CBS and Harmon reached an agreement that was acceptable for both parties. Regardless of the circumstance, fans must be excited over all the great new developments in the NCIS camp.

