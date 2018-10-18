‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Fans Need Tissues After Deeks Proposes to Kensi

NCIS: Los Angeles‘ season 10 premiere was an explosive, emotional hour of television, ending with a proposal to cap it all off. Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) proposed to Kensi Blye (Daniela Ruah) from his hospital bed.

“I want to marry you, and if you marry me, I swear to God, I will give you everything I have in this life,” Deeks said.

Kensi then kissed him, as Deeks said, “I don’t want to do this without you.”

“And I will give you everything I have in this life,” Kensi said through tears.

The emotional scene left fans in tears and excited to learn that there will finally be a wedding for the couple.

“I’m going to need to re-watch this EPIC #Densi hospital bed moment about a million times. Phenomenal acting and chemistry between @ericcolsen and @DanielaRuah! One of their very BEST EVER moments. Amazing growth for our favorite pairing,” one fan wrote.

I’m going to need to re-watch this EPIC #Densi hospital bed moment about a million times. Phenomenal acting and chemistry between @ericcolsen and @DanielaRuah! One of their very BEST EVER moments. Amazing growth for our favorite pairing! #NCISLA @jpkouz @rtunell @Harimoto pic.twitter.com/mywr8ogdbQ — Juliet (@greenleo1) October 1, 2018

“They are so perfect, tonight’s episode was amazing and it showed another level of how strong and amazing their relationship is,” another added.

They are so perfect, tonight’s episode was amazing and it showed another level of how strong and amazing their relationship is! #Densi #NCISLA pic.twitter.com/YsEbQTiNwF — Samantha 💗 (@Olicity4Life) October 1, 2018

Kensi and Deeks were engaged before, but they called it off after Kensi would not leave her job and they disagreed about having children, notes TV Insider. However, the dramatic events in the season 10 premiere made the two realize they were made for each other. Without Kensi dragging an unconscious Deeks from the destroyed SUV, he might have died.

Kensi later made sure Deeks found his way to a hospital in Mexico, where Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Hanna (LL Cool J) were also being treated for their injuries.

Before the season premiere even aired, the NCIS: LA team was talking about having a wedding in season 10. Ruah told TV Insider she hopes there is an episode with a big ceremony.

“I’d like to see them get married, but I wonder how much they’ll show,” she said. “Will Kensi be in a dress walking down the aisle? Or will they just allude to the fact after they wed? Either way, Kensi and Deeks deserve to be together.”

New episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET, after God Friended Me.

