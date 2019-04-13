‘NCIS: LA’ Unveils First Look at ‘JAG’ Star David James Elliott’s Return

CBS revealed the first photos of David James Elliott as Navy Captain Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. in an upcoming special episode of NCIS: Los Angeles. It is the first time he is playing the JAG character in 14 years.

The eye network shared the first two photos with Entertainment Weekly, leaving fans wondering if Elliott ever aged a day. In one photo, Elliott is seen looking over at NCIS: LA team members Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam (LL Cool J).

Elliott will appear in the May 12 episode “The Guardian,” in which the NCIS team has to foil a plot by ISIS sympathizers to attack U.S. aircraft carriers. During the investigation, Sam and Callen meet Rabb, now the XO Captain of the USS Intrepid.

Production on Elliott’s episode wrapped just this week, with the actor announcing the good news on his Twitter account.

“Well its been a whirlwind I just finished shooting my arc on NCIS LA as my old friend Harmon Rabb Jr. and I left the set and went directly to the airport to wing my way North to shoot again on Spinning Out the up coming Netflix show!- feeling exhilarated and also a little tired,” Elliott wrote.

A few days after details of “The Guardian” was first released last month, CBS also confirmed that Catherine Bell will be back to play Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” MacKenzie in the NCIS: LA season finale, which airs on May 19.

The season finale picks up where “The Guardian” ended, with the NCIS team still working on cracking the ISIS sympathizers’ network. Hetty (Linda hunt) calls in a favor from Mac to get access to a secretive Russian diplomat.

After the photos of Elliott were released, TVLine reported that CBS is considering a JAG reboot and these last episodes of NCIS: LA‘s current season could be used as a back-door pilot.

While CBS did not confirm this, NCIS: LA showrunner R. Scott Gemmill called the episodes “a really cool [new] permutation” on JAG, adding, “It’s more exciting than just going back with a case where they’re JAG officers still and we get pulled into it. Instead we took a different direction.”

“Bringing Harmon Rabb to work with [the Los Angeles NCIS team] makes for a formidable coalition, and both entities are going to need all the help they can get when confronted with the greatest challenge of their careers,” Gemmill told TVLine last month. “[As a writer and producer] I did the first four seasons of JAG with him, so to be able to work together again in and of itself is great. But to do so with the same character, on our show, this many years later… that’s pretty damn amazing.”

NCIS: LA airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.