'NCIS: LA' Hits Major Milestone Episode

✖

Following its renewal in March, NCIS: Los Angeles is coming up on its landmark 300th episode, airing May 8 on CBS. Since its debut in 2009, it has consistently performed well in the ratings, ranking 22nd for 2020-2021."Never in my wildest dreams did I think we'd get to 300," said star Chris O'Donnell in an exclusive video shared with TheWrap. LL Cool J, who has portrayed Special Agent Sam Hanna in the military drama since the premiere, added, "I mean, it's historical, right? It's rarefied air." "The 300th episode is the best version of what we do, comedy and drama, with action," said Eric Christian Olsen, who plays LAPD Liaison Marty Deeks.

During the episode entitled "Work & Family," the NCIS team investigates after two men are killed by their explosives while trying to break into a military base. Meanwhile, Sam decides to move in with his father, Raymond, and things become tense between the two. Raymond goes out without his caretaker and forgets where he is and what he's doing. After calling Sam, Raymond gets angry at his son's advice and hangs up on him. Moreover, Callen (O'Donnell) seems ready to move forward with Anna (Bar Paly)and may finally propose to her. Rocky V and Men of a Certain Age actor Richard Gant guest stars as Sam's father, Raymond. Vyto Ruginis, who plays retired KGB agent Arkady Kolcheck, also appears in the episode.

Olsen raved in the video about the charisma of co-stars Dylan O'Donnell and LL Cool J, Caleb Castille, Medalion Rahimi, and Gerald McRaney. "You can't beat the charisma of Chris and Todd, and the intelligence and passion of Caleb and Medalion, and the gravitas that Mac brings. It's a really special group of people." LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith, talked about the extra roles taken on by some of the cast. "You see everybody evolving, like you see Daniela [Ruah] directing, you see Olsen writing. It's great."

CBS also released a behind-the-scenes feature in which the cast of NCIS: Los Angeles celebrates and reflects on the success of the series while shooting their 300th episode on the beaches of Los Angeles. The 300th episode comes as the series approaches its 13th season finale on May 22. NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday, May 8 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.