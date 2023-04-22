'NCIS: Hawai'i' Bringing Back Two Characters for Season 2 Finale

The upcoming two-part season finale of NCIS: Hawai'i is including some blasts from the past, with Julie White and Linc Hand returning to guest star! Both will be guest starring in part one of the finale, airing on Monday, May 15, which will see secrets from Tennant's past being uncovered following the death of a former MI6 agent. Meanwhile, White will return the following week for part two, when someone from Tennant's CIA past re-emerges.

Julie White portrays Maggie Shaw on the NCIS spin-off. Initially introduced in Season 1, Episode 6, "The Tourist," as a friend of Tennant's, who is basically like family. However, in the following episodes, it was discovered that she lived a very different life and was actually a double agent/spy for the Chinese and the mother of a wanted spy. Maggie was arrested, and Tennant was questioned about her and later avoided telling her kids the truth.

The last time we saw Maggie was in Season 1's "Spies, Part 2," meaning we haven't seen her since she was arrested. Her coming into the picture as secrets about Tennant's life are unraveling is interesting, and there isn't any information about her return. CBS seems to be keeping it quiet about what will bring Aunt Maggie back, and seeing the dynamic with Tennant and her kids after all this time will be something to look forward to.

As for Linc Hand, he will be making his return as Charlie 1, who was first introduced as the Navy SEAL in the Season 1 finale. Charlie 1 works as a Private Military Contractor and was last seen in the Season 2 episode, "Curtain Call," when he helped Tennant and her team find an international killer. Just like with Maggie, there's no information on what will bring Charlie 1 back into the mix, but it's likely he will help Tennant track down whoever killed the M16 agent.

Bringing back two characters for a two-part season finale means that there will be a lot going on, and it's going to be intriguing to see what will happen, especially since we don't even know what Maggie or Charlie 1 will be doing. Since there is a Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai'i happening, it's possible this upcoming finale won't be the last time we see either of them. However, it's hard to predict how it will end and how the characters will do. Either way, you won't want to miss it.