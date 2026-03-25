‘NCIS’ Fans React to Devastating Character Death

NCIS fans are in mourning.

Following the shocking twist of the 500th episode of the CBS procedural, fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

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Warning! Major spoilers ahead for the 500th episode of NCIS (“All Good Things”) beyond this point.

Tuesday’s episode, “All Good Things,” ended with Rocky Carroll’s NCIS Director Leon Vance getting shot and killed by a corrupt agent. Vance came to the realization of his death while speaking with a young Ducky, once again played by Adam Campbell, who was guiding him to the afterlife. It was an emotional surprise, to say the least, and people are not okay, as many took to X to share how they’re doing.

Pictured (L-R): Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

“Leon Vance being killed off of NCIS was NOT on my bingo card,” wrote user @theASHhole_ with the weary face and disappointed face emojis. Meanwhile, @_kaybaee said, “I can’t believe NCIS did this! Just end the show no Gibbs now Vance I can’t take this.” Expressed @madsss97, “Why do they gotta kill Vance… tears. 18 seasons. I don’t know which was worse Vance, Gibbs, or Ducky” with several loudly crying face emojis.

As for @sydcarmyholic, they simply expressed, “THE KILLED DIRECTOR VANCE WHAT THE HELL,” while @TyJima_ admitted, “Boy that Vance death hit me hard on NCIS.” @Lizzy2891 wrote, “Okay first of: Younger Ducky!!! And second: i did NOT expect to cry tonight but here we are! I didn’t expect that plot twist at all! Rest in peace director Vance, you will be missed,” with the pleading face, broken heart, and crying face emojis.

Pictured: Rocky Carroll as Director Leon Vance and Adam Campbell as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. Photo: CBS

While most people are devastated over Vance’s death, some are already looking towards NCIS’ future. @theseshows19 wondered, “McGee was in line to be the new deputy director and has also filled in for Vance multiple times. Does that mean…” @hageman337 shared, “Looks like McGee will be in charge now. R.I.P. Leon Vance. NCIS 500th hurts so bad.”

NCIS, both the show and the organization, will not be the same moving forward. It’s hard to predict how things will look in the remaining episodes of Season 23 and going into Season 24. This entire situation has clearly affected not only the team but the viewers, and there is no telling how everyone will move on from it. Tune in on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+, to see what happens.