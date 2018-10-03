‘NCIS’ Fans Grossed out by ‘Human Soup’ Murder

NCIS fans have seen a lot of things over the years, but a gruesome murder in a hot tub seemingly by a Navy officer’s weird neighbors seems to have crossed a line.

In “Love Thy Neighbor,” Gibbs and the team investigate the murder of a lieutenant whose crime scene found the officer left dismembered and soaking in his hot tub, which makes for a pretty gross investigation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode starts with a group of teens coming into the officer’s house to use his hot tub, but they find that the tub has been holding the dismembered body for quite sometime.

Hot tub full of human soup?

Oh it’s gonna be a good episode!#NCIS — Sooz (@CruisinSoozan) October 3, 2018

“See why I don’t like hot tubs?” one Twitter user commented.

“No hot tub for me,” another user wrote.

Convinced they could handle the gross factor, the team opens the hot tub and find the “human soup.”

“Ugly never smelled like that,” he added.

All the team can find is the decomposed body parts, and the body has a Navy ring on one finger, which gives the team a partial ID on the victim.

“A submerged body is one thing,” Jimmy Palmer says, “but a timer came on each night and turned on the Jacuzzi and the heater, which only accelerated the de-comp.”

“That’s what it smells like,” Bishop added.

Fans of the CBS crime procedural took to Twitter to comment on the gross factor of this week’s crime.

I’m reading all of these tweets about people losing their appetits over tonight’s episode while eating ho hos. I guess I’m immune to gross things😂 #NCIS — ShesToniBraxtonBitch (@ShesToniBraxton) October 3, 2018

“That was so gross. My stomach was turning lol dead bodies and hot tubs don’t mix well at all,” another Twitter user commented.

“That was one of the nastiest crime scenes yet, [NCIS.] Poor Palmer,” a third user wrote.

In order to confirm the body’s identity, Palmer reveals to the team, they have to transport the hot tub in its entirety to the lab.

The team, fighting their urge to throw up, were forced to work together to bring the whole tub back to headquarters.

The hot tub of horrors is going to be traveling back to the home base. #NCIS — Lanna E (@lannaephotog) October 3, 2018

“Would you rather dig through the chomp?” Gibbs told a grossed out McGee.

“That was beyond the scope of McGee’s job,” another user wrote.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS