‘NCIS’ Fan-Favorite Ziva Meets Bishop and Torres, and Fans Go Crazy

NCIS featured many anticipated reunions in Tuesday’s episode, but Ziva David meeting Bishop and Torres had fans talking. The CBS crime procedural continued the story of Ziva’s (Cote de Pablo) “resurrection” as a terrorist threat pulled the team into action, and even pointed the investigation her way.

Spoilers ahead for NCIS Season 17, Episode 2: “Into the Light”

As the investigation heated up, Bishop (Emily Wickersham) took the opportunity to find Ziva and Gibbs (Mark Harmon) at a local police station.

“Did I come at a bad time?” Bishop says when she comes into the police station to find an exasperated Ziva rushing toward the door after an argument with her enemy, Sahar.

Outside the station, Bishop and Ziva talk about experiencing bad times as Ziva reveals she is not sure what she needs from her. Bishop says she actually drove to the station because she knew it would probably be her only chance to meet Ziva in person and she has serious questions. Fans will remember Bishop was the first to find out Ziva was still alive back in Season 16.

Before they can go into it however, their conversation is interrupted by a helicopter landing. Their ride out of their current location and possibly to safety.

Also first scene between Bishop and #ZivaDavid in #NCIS was really something, Ziva’s eyes says a lot. — Viviana B. Soto (@ViviadmiresCote) October 2, 2019

After discovering a bomb threat, Bishop reunites with the rest of the team and takes a moment to warn McGee (Sean Murray) he might be disappointed when he sees Ziva, as she has likely changed a lot since they last saw each other.

Ziva later has a quiet reunion with the NCIS offices, where she even recalls being there alongside her former lover Tony (Michael Weatherly) before she runs into Bishop and Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). Torres has a sort-of staring contest with Ziva in that moment before calling her a badass.

“I hope we can learn some pointers from each other,” he says before they leave her in the office to get an update from Kasie (Diona Reasonover).

Ziva and Torres also share a hilarious bonding moment when they stage a fight between the two of them outside of a suspect’s home to lure him out of hiding. The great scene also left fans screaming after Ziva taunted Nick to hit her by calling him a wuss for not telling Bishop how he truly feels about her.

Did Ziva just tell Torres to stop being a wuss and tell Bishop how he really feels? I can’t 🙃😂 #NCIS — Taylor Orton (@tjorton) October 2, 2019

Ziva tells Bishop to sit down and shut up, then FIGHT SCENE with Torres. PERFECTION. #ncis #zivatown — LucyVanPelt (@LucyAppa) October 2, 2019

Ziva watching Torres and Bishop with a little smirk on her face. She recognizes the verbal foreplay. #NCIS — Jeannie (@LittleMissCynic) October 2, 2019

Ziva headed out of town after the episode’s shocking ending. She promised to work on securing her freedom once and for all on her own so she can finally reunite with Tony and her daughter Tali.

Cote de Pablo is set to reprise her role as Ziva on two more episodes in Season 17 later this year, meaning the possibility of a reunion between the beloved character and her family is still on the table before the end of the year.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.