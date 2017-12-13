Tuesday’s TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ Holds Steady

TV ratings saw very few shake-ups this week, as NCIS held steady for CBS at about 12.5 million viewers. The show maintains its 1.4 Nielsen rating.

The network did have a couple of surprises, however. Bull climbed to 10.8 million viewers, matching its highest ratings for the season in key demographics, and its second best in total viewers. The show managed a 1.3 in ratings. The show may owe its success to its upcoming break — after last night, Bull is off for the holidays. The series will return on Jan. 2.

New Orleans also didn’t disappoint, with 8.9 million viewers tuning in, keeping the series at a steady pace. The show is at a 0.0 rating.

The good fortune at CBS wasn’t shared on NBC. Last night’s episode of The Voice dipped surprisingly low, especially considering that season finalists were revealed last night. Still, 9.8 million viewers makes it a heavy hitter for the network.

The bigger let-down was Chicago Med, which hit a season low in ratings last night. The drama had 6.2 million people tuned in, with a 1.1 rating. That couldn’t even beat Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas special, which pulled in 7.2 million peoples’ interest.

Of course, for many TV fanatics, this is the off-season anyway. Many of the biggest shows of the year are off for their mid-season break, set to return after the holidays when audiences have time to kick up their feet again. This week, even more shows will follow suit — tomorrow is the last night to catch Big Bang Theory on CBS, for example. After that it won’t be back until Jan. 4.