‘NCIS’ Teases Abby’s Possible Death

NCIS teased Abby Sciuto’s (Pauley Perrette) possible death at the end of last Tuesday night’s episode with a huge blow. In the last scene of the episode, Abby is shown leaving a restaurant with co-worker Clayton Reeves (Duane Henry). An unknown man approaches them and pulls a gun on them in an apparent mugging.

Abby then tries to talk the shooter down, there is a momentary struggle and a shot rings out. The screen cuts to black before we see who was shot and what exactly happened.

In the preview for the May 8 episode, CBS teased that the NCIS was saying their goodbyes to her. Several team members are then shown looking over a hospital bed and talking to Abby.

While it is unclear whether or not Abby will die in next week’s episode, it appears the creative team is heavily teasing that will be the case.

Perrette recently sat down with CBS News to discuss leaving the role she has played for so long.

“It makes me sad to imagine a world without Abby in it,” Perrette said. “It really makes me sad.”

Apparently saying goodbye to the show has been a rough emotional rollercoaster for her. She says she typically cries going to and leaving work for production.

“I’m still grieving,” she said. “It feels different every day. It’s sad. I usually cry in my car every day when I drive to work, and I usually cry on my way home at some point.”

As for why she is saying goodbye to the show after more than 350 episodes as a main cast member, she touched on the fact that she wants a bit of privacy.

“It’s being a commodity,” Perrette said. “I think I’ve earned some time to myself (to) stay home, go to church.”

Despite that desire for privacy, the 49-year-old actress is not looking to retire from acting. She said she loves the work, and she is currently fielding a slew of offers from “everyone.”

“It’s not like people aren’t asking,” Perrette said. “I’m being offered.. a lot. There’s a lot of conversations going on. And there’s me sitting at home on the couch drinking beer with my dogs, and I’m really good at it.”

