NBCUniversal Warns of Possible Blackout

NBCUniversal is issuing a warning to YouTube TV subscribers that it could soon go dark on the television subscription service due to ongoing carriage-contract negotiations.

Thursday evening, NBCU started sending the message to YouTube TV subscribers that its networks — which include NBC, Telemundo, MSNBC, Bravo, CNBC and USA — could be pulled off the service as soon as Sept. 30 if it cannot reach a deal with YouTube over a new distribution contract.

NBCU and YouTube last negotiated a deal in 2021, which also went down to the wire before they came to an accord. YouTube is also in separate negotiations with TelevisaUnivision, which is home to Univision, with the same Sept. 30 deadline looming.

Deadline reports that sports programming is a major point of contention in NBCU’s talks with YouTube, as YouTube TV has proposed that sports programming offered exclusively on Peacock, which includes Premier League soccer and will include the NBA as of next month, should be incorporated into the YouTube TV interface instead of solely on the Peacock app itself.

While YouTube has reportedly offered to compensate NBCU for that integration, the two companies have yet to agree on an acceptable level of compensation.

(Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In a statement to Deadline, an NBCU spokesperson noted that YouTube parent Google “already controls what Americans see online through search and ads – now it wants to control what we watch.”

“YouTube TV has refused the best rates and terms in the market, demanding preferential treatment and seeking an unfair advantage over competitors to dominate the video marketplace – all under the false pretense of fighting for the consumer,” they continued.

A YouTube spokesperson countered that NBCU is “asking us to pay more than what they charge consumers for the same content on Peacock, which would mean less flexibility and higher prices for our subscribers,” adding, “We are committed to working with NBCUniversal to reach a fair deal for both sides ahead of our current agreement expiring on September 30.”

If NBCU content is unavailable for an “extended period of time,” YouTube promised to offer YouTube TV subscribers a $10 credit.