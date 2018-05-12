NBC Unveils ‘America’s Got Talent’ Spinoff Series

America’s Got Talent is branching out of the summer season.

The popular reality competition series will be adding a second cycle to NBC‘s 2018-2019 winter schedule with America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

According to Deadline, the show will feature the best talent of its summer season back for a second showcase, supplemented by some of the most popular acts from the other global Got Talent franchises, spanning 184 countries.

NBC, Syco Entertainment, FremantleMedia North America and executive producer Simon Cowell are collaborating, according to the announcement by Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment.

“America’s Got Talent dominates the summer by bringing together the world’s best Got Talent acts for all ages with unique talents to the forefront,” Telegdy said. “Bringing the best Got Talent competitors together for this winter edition will have these favorites elevating their acts to awe and inspire audiences like never before.”

“I have always wanted to have a competition show for the very best of the best Got Talent acts from around the world,” Cowell said in a statement. “The variety and the talents of the acts who enter Got Talent globally are incredible and unbelievable. Since America’s Got Talent was where it all started, I’m absolutely delighted to be launching this on NBC.”

“For more than a decade, the Got Talent format has been the world’s foremost platform for discovering the most entertaining and innovative acts,” said Jennifer Mullin, CEO, FremantleMedia North America. “AGT: The Champions will be a true celebration of culture and diversity.”

Over on ABC, The Bachelor franchise made a similar spinoff series bringing some of the most recognized personalities from the American seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, along with contestants from its international spinoffs on The Bachelor Winter Games. The spinoff aired as competition for NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The upcoming 13th season of the summertime edition of America’s Got Talent is set to premiere Tuesday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET. Howie Mandel, Cowell, Mel. B., Heidi Klum and presenter Tyra Banks will all return for the season.

Last summer, America’s Got Talent averaged a 3.5 rating in the 18-49 and 16 million total viewers overall in live plus seven day averages, making it the series most watched season to date.

Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace serve as executive producers.