Tuesday Ratings: NBC Takes Post-Christmas Day Crown

NBC scored a big win in Tuesday night’s TV ratings, despite tough competition from CBS.

NBC lost to CBS in total viewers but clinched the 18-49 demographic, according to the latest Nielsen ratings.

The network aired a block of reruns, including an encore performance of the premiere of the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted game show Ellen’s Game of Games and repeats of Chicago Med and Better Late Than Never. Those reruns have them a 0.9 rating in the aforementioned demo, with 4.3 million total viewers.

CBS aired a rerun of the ratings tentpole NCIS ahead of the 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which honored Lionel Richie and LL Cool J, among others. They racked up 6.5 million total viewers but only a 0.7 share of the 18-49 demographic.

Over on ABC, New Year specials centered around Charlie Brown and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer raked in 3 million viewers with an end of night assist from a Kevin (Probably) Saves the World rerun. They also scored a 0.7 rating in the key demo.

The rest of the broadcast networks ranked in the following order: Fox (0.5/2 million), Univision (0.5/1.5 million), Telemundo (0.3/2 million) and The CW (0.2/1 million). Fox aired reruns of The Mick, and The CW re-aired episodes of superhero shows The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.