NBC Releases New Promo for Its Fall TV Schedule

Fall television is almost here, and NBC is getting fans excited with a new promo for their fall TV lineup.

Shared by the network on Twitter Friday, the clip features a yearbook-type montage of the channel’s primetime shows, including fan favorites like The Voice, This Is Us, The Good Place and the reboot of Will & Grace.

“New Year, new #NBC,” the promo reads.

Coming Soon reports that the network will air a sneak at the primetime lineup ahead of its arrival, titled The 2017 NBC Primetime Preview. The special will be hosted by the cast of Great News and will feature an appearance by Tina Fey. The half-hour show will begin on Sept. 1 and continue through Oct. 8.

Check out the network’s primetime lineup below.

Monday

The Voice 8/7c

The Brave 10/9c

Tuesday

The Voice 8/7c

This Is Us 9/8c

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders 10/9c

Wednesday

The Blacklist 8/7c

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 9/8c

Chicago P.D. 10/9c

Thursday

Superstore 8/7c

The Good Place 8:30/7:30c

Will & Grace 9/8c

Great News 9:30/8:30c

Chicago Fire 10/9c

Friday

Blindspot 8/7c

