NBC ‘Appalled’ at Megyn Kelly’s Attempt to Book Catt Sadler for Interview

Catt Sadler was the talk of the town on Sunday night as several actresses participating in the “Time’s Up” movement defended her actions after leaving E! News over pay disparity.

Several actresses, most notably Will & Grace star Debra Messing, called out E! Network while being interviewed live on its Golden Globes red carpet broadcast.

“I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn’t believe in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts,” Messing said. “I mean, I miss Catt Sadler. And so, we stand with her. That’s something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having this conversation that women are just as valuable as men.”

Catt Sadler has made a number of public statements and interviews regarding the situation since she departed in December. Megyn Kelly, the former political pundit and current host of Megyn Kelly Today, wanted to get in on the action and tried to book Sadler for an interview.

Only there’s one problem. Kelly’s show is on NBC, a network owned by NBCUniveral. Another network the company owns happens to be E!, the channel Sadler is taking a public stand against.

As a result, the higher-ups at NBC are “appalled” by Kelly’s actions, according to a report from Page Six.

“They are appalled (Kelly) would use their own airtime to criticize the company,” a Page Six insider told the site. “It was bad enough when Debra Messing weighed in on (Sadler’s grievance) on the Golden Globes red carpet on NBC. Now Megyn is going to put Catt front and center — on NBC! Yikes.”

Kelly has been no stranger to controversy since she signed with NBC. To name a few incidents; she angered social media by referring to homosexuality as “the gay thing,” claimed that some women like being fat-shamed, got into a verbal fight with actress Jane Fonda and enraged the Today staff with her comments on the Matt Lauer sexual harassment scandal and attempt to take Lauer’s spot on Today following his departure