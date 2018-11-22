NBC Airing ‘SNL’ Thanksgiving Special Instead of ‘Chicago’ Shows

NBC will not be visiting the One Chicago universe Wednesday night to make room for a night of game shows and Saturday Night Live‘s best Thanksgiving skits.

The network will not be airing Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET to make room for a special edition of Jane Lynch-hosted variety show Hollywood Game Night, a show in which celebrities come together to help two ordinary people win big prizes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The special episode will welcome celebrity guests Carla Hall, Adam Rodriguez, Shiri Appleby, Colton Dunn, Diane Guerrero and Jason Ritter. The celebrities will be playing games including Block This Way, Four Letter Words, Popped Quiz, Back to Back and 7 Seconds of Fame.

The game show will be followed by a two-hour Saturday Night Live special showcasing a compilation of the long-running variety sketch series’ best Thanksgiving sketches in its 44-season history. The special night of NBC programming also includes a surprising late-night visit on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon from Last Man Standing star Tim Allen at 11:30 p.m. ET.

The One Chicago universe — comprised of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. — will return with new episodes after a two-week break for their fall finale episodes on Dec. 5.

Chicago Med will return with the highly-anticipated wedding of Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) and Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) in “Death Do Us Part.”

According to the official synopsis for the episode, “Will and Natalie prepare for their big day, but an unsuspecting Will soon finds himself sidetracked. Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) disagrees with Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) on how to handle a patient’s treatment while Dr. Choi (Brian Tee) and April (Yaya DaCosta) are on their own when a pregnant woman delivers.”

Meanwhile, “Dr. Rhodes (Colin Donnell) finds himself operating on a patient that is of great importance to Detective Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).”

On Chicago Fire, “Always A Catch”‘s official synopsis reads: “Stakes are high when a massive car pile-up on the freeway impacts someone dear to the firehouse family. Brett (Kara Killmer) and Foster (Annie Ilonzeh)encounter a harrowing call while Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) find their relationship being tested.”

Closing the eventful night is Chicago P.D. with “Descent”: “In an attempt to dig himself out of a hole and save someone close to him, Antonio (Jon Seda) crosses a line that puts the entire team at risk,” the synopsis for the fall finale reads.

Following the episodes, the series will return with new episodes in 2019.

Photo credit: NBC