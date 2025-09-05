NBC Adds Even More Jimmy Fallon to Its Fall Schedule

Expect a lot more Jimmy Fallon this fall.

NBCUniversal has announced that The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be getting four special episodes following Sunday Night Football broadcasts and local news.

The episodes will be timed to follow some of the season’s most anticipated matchups and deliver Fallon’s signature mix of comedy, celebrity guests, and music curated for football fans who are tuning in after games. The first Sunday night special is set for Sept. 21 and will feature star-studded guests, including Matthew McConaughey, Eric Church, and more. Subsequent Sunday night show guests will be announced later.

“Teaming up with NBC Sports for these Sunday night episodes is always a highlight for us,” said Tonight Show showrunner Chris Miller. “We’ve always loved leaning into sports and are excited to be a part of Sunday Night Football again this season.”

The special episodes, airing immediately after the local news, will follow Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants game on Sept. 21, Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 26, the Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 16, and the Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 7. All Sunday Night Football matchups will be airing on NBC and Peacock. Additionally, The Tonight Show aired a regularly scheduled episode following the season-opening NFL Kickoff game on Thursday, which saw the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting and defeating the Dallas Cowboys 24-20.

Meanwhile, four additional episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon are not all that NBC is cooking up when it comes to the SNL alum. Fallon’s new show, On Brand with Jimmy Fallon is set to premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 30. Airing on Tuesdays and Fridays this fall, the unscripted reality series is hosted, created, and executive produced by Fallon and will follow him and “the most creative, clever and competitive go-getters he can find” across industries as they team up to create winning marketing campaigns.

“I love branding, I love marketing, I love the world of advertising, and I think there are a lot of people out there who do as well,” said Fallon in a statement. “This show lets the audience and our contestants get a peek behind the curtain of how campaigns for some of the biggest brands come together and what goes into making them. It’s exciting.”