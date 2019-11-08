NBC Reveals 2019 Christmas and Holiday Lineup, Including Dolly Parton and The Grinch

November is here, meaning the nights are longer, the sun is going down earlier, the temperatures are dropping and we now know when It’s A Wonderful Life will air this year. On Thursday, NBC announced its 2019 holiday season line-up, complete with the holiday classic, multiple visits from The Grinch, a new Dolly Parton special and fun with Ellen DeGeneres. The season starts on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Since Thanksgiving is late this year, the holiday season for NBC does not start until Nov. 26, with a special celebrating Parton’s 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

NBC has also scheduled two airings of It’s A Wonderful Life, the return of Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s Making It and more Saturday Night Live holiday specials.

Scroll on for a look at the NBC holiday schedule.

Nov. 26-27

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry will kick off the season on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The two-hour special was filmed back in October and features performances from dozens of country music stars, including the living legend herself.

The Ellen’s Game of Games holiday special airs on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving, a two-hour compilation of Thanksgiving-themed skits, follows.

Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28

On Thanksgiving Day, the festivities start early as usual, with the 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade at 9 a.m. ET. It will be repeated at 2 p.m. ET.

The National Dog Show presented by Purina follows at 12 p.m. ET. It will be replayed on Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

Nov.30-Dec. 2

On Saturday, Nov. 30, NBC will air the classic Jimmy Stewart movie It’s A Wonderful Life for the first time this season at 8 p.m. ET. The movie will also air on Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

On Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. ET, the new season of Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman’s Making It crafting competition show will debut. The eight-episode season will also air at 10 p.m. ET every night from Dec. 3-5, then Dec. 9 and 10. The two-hour finale starts on Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

Dec. 3-5

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, NBC will air the 1966 animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 8 p.m. ET, with How To Train Your Dragon Homecoming following at 8:30 p.m. ET.

If you miss those first airings, The Grinch will air again on Dec. 25 at 8 p.m. ET as a prologue to the Jim Carrey movie, while How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming airs again on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 87th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special airs on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special airs on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET and on Dec. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

Dec. 10-12

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways, another special featuring Ellen DeGeneres, airs at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 10, 11 and 12. Repeats air on Dec. 18 from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET.

NBC will re-air the 2018 special A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 12. The special features John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, with performances from Legend’s 2018 Christmas album.

Dec. 14-20

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday airs at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Holidays with the Houghs, a new special featuring siblings Derek and Julianne Hough, will debut on Monday, Dec. 16 at 10 p.m. ET. It will be repeated on Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 2020 Miss America Competition airs on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

John Legend hosts the Global Citizens Prize ceremony, which airs on Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Christmas Eve/Christmas Day

On Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, NBC will air Pope Francis’ mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET. Later that same day, NBC will air It’s A Wonderful Life for a second time at 8 p.m. ET.

On Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, NBC will air the Jim Carrey-starring How The Grinch Stole Christmas at 8:30 p.m. ET.

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

On Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET, NBC will air A Toast to 2019!, a two-hour special highlighting the events of the past year.

NBC New Year’s Eve Special will follow at 10 p.m. ET and resumes at 11:30 p.m. ET after local news coverage. The special brings live coverage of he festivities from Times Square to homes across the country.

On Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, NBC will air the 131st Annual Tournament of Roses Parade at 11:30 a.m. ET.