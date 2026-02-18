Natalee Linez Reveals the Best Advice She’s Been Given by a ‘CIA’ Co-Star (Exclusive)

CBS’ newest series CIA is right around the corner, and star Natalee Linez spoke to PopCulture.com about her new co-stars.

The actress portrays CIA Analyst Gina Gosian in the FBI offshoot, premiering on Monday at 10 p.m. ET.

Also starring Tom Ellis, Nick Gehlfuss, and Necar Zadegan, CIA follows by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Gehlfuss), who is loaned out to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force and teams up with secretive and roguish CIA Agent Colin Glass (Ellis). “Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets. On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear – their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.”

Pictured: Natalee Linez as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian. Photo: Zach Dilgard/CBS

Linez opened up about getting the chance to work with her co-stars, who all have appeared on shows that ran for multiple seasons, while she doesn’t have as much experience as them in that department. And it’s like she has “a front row seat” and is getting to ask questions, which brings them even closer together.

Now, having filmed with them all for a few months, Linez admitted she goes to Gehlfuss “a lot about a lot of things.” She continued, “ And I think I feel like Nick and I are similar in a way that he’s very thorough. And so I think something that I don’t know if this is the best advice I’ve ever received on this, because I can’t think of every single thing, but I just remember him being, like, ‘Don’t be afraid at any given moment to go ask anyone something about your character. It’s not stupid. Meeting a writer or an executive producer, you call them over, you say, Hey. I’m not understanding this one thing, or Hey, do you think this about the character or whatever? Just do it. That’s why they’re here.’”

Pictured: Necar Zadegan as Deputy Chief of Station Nikki Reynard, Nick Gehlfuss as Special Agent Bill Goodman, and Natalee Linez as CIA Analyst Gina Gosian. Photo: Zach Dilgard/CBS

“It’s incredible to talk to and gain clarity,” Linez said. “And so that was just really freeing to hear. Like, ‘Oh, if you’re saying this and you’ve been doing this for decades, then, yeah.’”

It can be assumed Linez will only continue to get advice from Gehlfuss and her other co-stars as filming continues, so much so that she might want to invest in a journal just to be safe. It sounds like everyone is already getting close, even if relationships on-screen say otherwise. Make sure to tune in to the premiere of CIA on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see Linez, Gehlfuss, Ellis, and Zadegan in action.