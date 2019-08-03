Nancy O’Dell Exits ‘Entertainment Tonight’ With Emotional Farewell

Longtime Entertainment Tonight host Nancy O’Dell announced plans to leave the show at the end of Friday’s episode. O’Dell said she is leaving the show to launch a new project, as well as spend more time with her daughter. She also included a heartfelt tribute to her late agent, John Ferriter of William Morris.

“Tonight, I’m excited to tell you about the start of a new chapter in my life,” O’Dell, 523, told viewers, reports The Wrap. “It means leaving this position, but it does not mean I am leaving the genre. I’ll be back and it won’t be long.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

O’Dell, who co-hosted the show for almost nine years, said she will be spending some time off with “the most wonderful gal in my life,” daughter Ashby Grace Zubulevich.

O’Dell also paid tribute to Ferriter, who died last week. O’Dell credited Ferriter with helping her get the job.

“Shortly before his passing, he told me life is too short, do what makes you happy, you’re creating your own best life. I’m proud to have this show as part of my story,” she said. “This last sign off is for you, John, and for all the viewers whom I have an unbreakable bond with from our daily chance to talk all things entertainment. That bond will never change. So, it’s not goodbye, but rather just turning the page to the next chapter.”

O’Dell later thanked her viewers.

“Not long ago, a dear friend told me to make a life list, writing down on one side career milestones, and on the other side, what I still want to accomplish,” O’Dell said. “The first list contains a near embarrassment of riches for me; like being chosen as the host to step into the shoes of the legendary Mary Hart, what an honor, then the people, all the celebrities who have let me into their private worlds, many becoming good friends, and getting to work with so many wonderful and talented people here. I wish I had the time to list names because so many will forever be in my heart.”

Entertainment Tonight producer Erin Johnson later issued a statement, praising O’Dell for her tireless work covering the entertainment business.

“For almost nine years, Nancy has welcomed viewers to ET every night with her signature southern charm,” Johnson said of the South Carolina native. “From anchoring both royal weddings, gracing every major award show red carpet and interviewing the likes of Garth Brooks, JLo and Oprah, her expertise behind the microphone is undeniable. We can’t thank Nancy enough for her dedication to keeping ET the gold standard in entertainment news and we have no doubt she will continue to succeed in all future endeavors.”

O’Dell also shared her statement on Instagram, where many of her fans congratulated her on her next move.

“You will be missed dearly. You’re like family that has been in my home by way of ET,” one fan wrote.

“Best of luck to you Nancy! We are all so proud of you and excited for your new adventures ahead,” another added.

O’Dell was a member of the Access Hollywood team from 1996 to 2009. In 2011, she joined ET to replace Mary Hart.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images