‘Murphy Brown’ Official First Trailer Released

CBS has released the official first look at its revival of Murphy Brown, starring Candice Bergen as the eponymous investigative journalist and news anchor for FYI, a fictional CBS TV news magazine.

CBS announced in January it ordered 13 episodes of a revival of the popular sitcom, with its original creator Diane English and most of the original cast also set to return.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As its 30th anniversary approaches, Murphy Brown returns to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate,” CBS said of the revival.

The series originally aired on CBS for 10 seasons, from 1988-1998. The show was known for its political satire and for reflecting current events, regularly weaving in real-life political headlines. It famously was referenced by Vice President Dan Quayle in a speech during the 1992 presidential campaign.

The original series also starred Faith Ford, Pat Corley, Charles Kimbrough, Robert Pastorelli, Joe Regalbuto, Grant Shaud and Lily Tomlin in later seasons.

The multi-camera revival, returning on the 30th anniversary of the original series, will see the return of many original cast members including Faith Ford, Grant Shaild and Joe Regalbuto.

Former Greek star Jake McDorman was recently cast as Murphy Brown’s adult son, Avery Brown, who has been described as a “millennial journalist who is following in his mother’s footsteps, perhaps too closely, and has his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit.”

Cagney & Lacey vet Tyne Daly has also joined the cast, taking over for late actor Pat Corley, who played the bar’s namesake owner in the original series. Daly will play Phyllis, Phil’s sister, who assumed control of the establishment after his death. According to CBS, “it’s evident that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

It has not been revealed whether former Murphy Brown stars Charles Kimbrough and Lily Tomlin will make appearances in the revival.

Classic sitcom revivals have done very well lately, with Fuller House and Will & Grace both being praised by critics and fans alike, and ABC’s revival of Roseanne earning the network distinction that it has not enjoyed in 18 years: it is now host to the TV season’s No. 1 show.

Murphy Brown is set to air Thursdays from 9:30-10 p.m. ET on CBS.