MTV Movie and TV Awards Ratings Tank, Down 46 Percent From 2018

The MTV Movie & TV Awards have a long way to go if they seriously want to compete with the Oscars and Emmys. This year’s awards show, which aired on Monday, two days after it took place, saw ratings plummet.

Despite airing on 10 Viacom-owned cable networks, including MTV and VH1, the show only scored a 1.3 live rating in the 18-49 demographic, reports TheWrap. While that might make it basic cable’s top premiere of the quarter, it was far down from last year’s 2.39 rating.

One big reason for the demo drop might have been MTV’s choice of host. Last year’s ceremony was hosted by comedian Tiffany Haddish, but this year’s show was hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi. The show also only featured musical performances from Lizzo and Bazzi.

There was one bright spot for MTV though. The show averaged 3 million viewers across linear and social platforms. It was up 133 percent in social views over last year, according to MTV data. #MTVAwards was the top-trending topics in the U.S. on Twitter for seven hours Monday, MTV boasted.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards were filmed on June 15 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, but it did not air until Monday.

The most-awarded movie was Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which won Best Movie, Best Hero for Robert Downey Jr. and Best Villain for Josh Brolin. The film lost Best Fight to another Marvel movie, Captain Marvel. Lady Gaga also won Best Performance in a Movie for A Star Is Born, which also won Best Musical Moment for “Shallow.”

On the TV side, Best Show went to Game of Thrones‘ final season, while The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Elisabeth Moss won Best Performance in a Show. Best Comedic Performance went to Schitt’s Creek star and co-creator Dan Levy.

Best Documentary went to the Lifetime series Surviving R. Kelly, while Nick Cannon won Best Host for Wild ‘N Out.

The Netflix movie To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before took home two awards, Best Kiss and Best Breakthrough Performance for Noah Centineo.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg can also add an MTV award to her resume, as she won Best Real Life Hero. Best Meme-Able Moment went to The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood jumping the fence.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also won the special MTV Generation Award. Jada Pinkett Smith won the MTV Trailblazer Award.

MTV’s next awards show is the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, which will be held on Aug. 26 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be the first ceremony from that venue and will air live for the first time.

Photo credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images