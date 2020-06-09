MTV Movie & TV Awards Indefinitely Postponed Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted yet another award show, this time postponing the MTV Movie and TV Awards, as first learned by Variety. The show was set to be held in June -- no specific date was announced for the pre-recorded show -- but the last event was taped on June 15 and aired two days later in 2019. No makeup date has been announced.

Sources did share with Variety that executives are hoping to find a date later in 2020 to conduct the awards show. Since debuting in 1992, the event has never missed a year. This isn't the only spectacle to be up in the air in terms of a makeup date. In the early stages of the pandemic, the 2020 Video Music Awards were postponed. Variety previously reported that the VMAs are shooting for a September date at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. " An MTV spokesperson told the outlet that they are "exploring with government officials" to figure out a contingency plan but that the health of everyone involved in the production remains the top priority for the company.

As for the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the host was not named yet for this year's, so it's unclear whether or not a replacement host will be needed if the event finds a later date in 2020. Last year, Zachary Levi hosted after Tiffany Haddish, Adam Devine and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson along with Kevin Hart hosted the previous three iterations. The last event saw Avengers: Endgame as the big winner just one year after another Marvel film, Black Panther, took home the same honor as the Best Movie of the year.

In terms of other awards shows, many are still up in the air as to if and when a makeup date will be able to pan out this year. The Academy of Country Music Awards have been pushed back to September while the Billboard Music Awards have yet to announce a new date. The CMT Music Awards also have found a new time, taking place in Nashville on Oct. 14. The Tony Awards, though, haven't announced a date as New York has served as the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, the number of positive tests for COVID-19 have surpassed 1.9 million with more than 105,000 deaths in the states. There have been 20.6 million tests administered, as well, as governors across the country urge for more testing to be made available.