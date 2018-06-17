’13 Reasons Why’ Star Katherine Langford Glamorizes Goth on MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Katherine Langford rocked the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet in a goth-chic look that definitely turned heads at the start of the prestigious night.

The 13 Reasons Why star showed up in a gorgeous black Giorgio Armani dress. She complemented the gown with a tulle bow on her head and a belt, making the actress a real contender for best dressed of the night.

Langford made headlines at the end of May when she announced she would not be returning to Netflix‘s controversial series for the third season. The actress rose to fame for her breakout performance as Hannah Baker on 13 Reasons Why, the titular character whose suicide is the central plot point of the first two seasons.

“For me, we told Hannah’s story so fully in Season 1,” Langford said at the time. “In a way, doing that scene in episode 13 [of Season 2], I’ve so often referred to it as it was the hardest scene because it’s the scene where I had to let her go. I think coming back this season was challenging because it was playing her but not really her.”

She continued, “It was kind of like being in purgatory for Season 2, and then being able to officially say goodbye to her. It definitely felt like time. For me, letting Hannah go was in Season 1; Season 2 was for Clay to let her go. It was being able to assist Clay on that journey.”

The series was officially renewed for a third season in the first week of June, after controversy surrounding a graphic rape scene led many to ask Netflix to cancel the series.

“It is controversial,” Netflix CEO Hastings said. “But nobody has to watch it.” He added that the show is engaging, successful and “enormously popular.”

The controversial teen drama has even caught the attention of Parents Television Council, which released a statement about its renewal, claiming that Netflix “potentially has the blood of children on their hands from keeping this series … on its platform for children to view.”

Netflix’s active response to the controversy was to simply add a new video in front of the first episode of the new season, advising viewers how to get help if they’re in crisis, as well as pointing them to resources.

The streaming platform also added two after-show specials that featured the actors, experts and educators delving into the series.

The show’s renewal also comes amid stunningly low critical reception. Reviewers gave the second season just 27 percent, although the first season enjoyed acclaim. The season two premiere reportedly drew 6 million U.S. viewers in the first three days of its release.