‘Mr. Mercedes’ Season 3: Stephen King Series’ Return Date Revealed

The Stephen King series Mr. Mercedes is coming back for Season 3, and a premiere date has finally been announced.

According to a press release from AT&T Audience Network, the series home channel the “critically-acclaimed series” will make its return on Tuesday, September 10 at 10:00pm ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes.

Brady’s shadow is leaving its marks. #MrMercedesTV Season 3 arrives September 10th. pic.twitter.com/QeDUtExr3i — Mr. Mercedes (@MrMercedesTV) June 4, 2019

Mr. Mercedes stars Brendan Gleeson as Bill Hodges, Justine Lupe as Holly Gibney, Jharrel Jerome as Jerome Robinson and Breeda Wool as Lou Linklatter, as well as guest stars Holland Taylor as Ida Silver and Bruce Dern as John Rothstein.

The show is based on King’s Bill Hodges trilogy, and Season Three “will closely follow the story contained in Finders Keepers, the second book of the series, and continue to explore the fallout from the massacre perpetrated by Brady Hartsfield.”

A plot summary of the new season reads: “When beloved local author John Rothstein is found murdered, Hodges, Holly, and Jerome, along with local police, must track down his killer. But this case is more complex than the cold-blooded killing of an American icon.”

“Unpublished novels of Rothstein’s were stolen from his home, and they are worth millions,” the season summary adds. “As the case unfolds, the trio learns that although Brady may be gone, his depravity lives on in the lives of his victims.”

Previously, series producer David E. Kelley commented on the show’s Season 3 renewal, saying, “Stephen King breaking story, Brendan Gleeson heading the cast, Jack Bender leading the charge…I’m excited.”

“I am extremely proud of our show,” Bender then added, “and I couldn’t be more excited to continue unraveling this story with Stephen King, David E. Kelley and our superlative cast led by Brendan Gleeson.”

AT&T’s senior executive vice president and chief content officer Daniel York also spoke out about the series after its renewal, saying, “Mr. Mercedes has resonated with such a wide audience, so we’re thrilled to bring it back for a third season for our customers. David E. Kelley, Jack Bender and Sonar have crafted a series that honors the original work by Stephen King, and we can’t wait to see where they take the show in a ‘post-Mr. Mercedes world.’ “