The Most Searched-For TV Shows of 2017

Google released its “Year in Search 2017” data, featuring a list of the most searched-for TV shows of the year, which includes a few surprises.

Netflix claimed the top two most searched spots with Stranger Things and 13 Reasons Why, the latter of which was met with mixed reviews for its depiction of suicide. Stranger Things took the winning prize, likely due to the release of its second season, which saw Bob Newby rising as the underdog hero and Steve transform into Dad Steve.

While HBO‘s Game of Thrones making the list isn’t a surprise, the fact that it only nabbed a fourth place spot and was beat out by Big Brother Brasil is. The hit series made waves when Jon Snow’s true parents were revealed in the season finale.

Other surprises include the additions of Bigg Boss, an Indian reality TV show, at number six, and The Kapil Sharma Show, an Indian stand-up comedy and talk show, at number nine.

See the complete list of most searched-for TV shows below.

1. Stranger Things

2. 13 Reasons Why

3. Big Brother Brasil

4. Game of Thrones

5. Iron Fist

6. Bigg Boss

7. Riverdale

8. American Gods

9. The Kapil Sharma Show

10. Mindhunter