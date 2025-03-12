There will be an empty seat on BBC Breakfast’s iconic red sofa. Longtime presenter Nina Warhurst is stepping away from her role as the show’s business correspondent after accepting a permanent position at BBC’s News at One.

After seven years at the hit BBC’s morning program, Warhurst, 44, announced on social media Tuesday that she will be leaving her position at the end of the month to present on BBC’s News at One, taking over for Anna Foster, who is moving to BBC Radio 4’s Today program.

“I’ll be hanging up the high-viz and hairnet for a wee while as I join the BBC’s News at One,” Warhurst captioned a gallery of images from her time at the morning show, which she joined when she was “heavily pregnant, very nervous, and unbelievably excited to be offered a few shifts on the national broadcast treasure that is @bbcbreakfast.”

“The job was made permanent as we came out of a lockdown and began looking around and wondering how we might pick up the pieces to heal and live again,” Warhurst continued. “It’s been a privilege to help support our audiences through this tumultuous time. I am always amazed by those who invite us in to share their stories.”

Reflecting on her journalism career, she recalled how “when I was a teenager hoping to work in journalism, never in my wildest dreams did I imagine there’d be all these opportunities half a mile from my Salford home.”

She added of her new role, “Our London colleagues built a gem of a lunchtime programme and I can’t wait to work with our amazing team as we take it forward,” before teasing that she is completely saying goodbye to BBC Breakfast.

“I’ll still be popping up on the red sofa – if only to continue torturing Roger with my stories of air frying and washing lines,” she concluded.

Warhurst joined the BBC Breakfast team in 2018 and was promoted to the show’s lead business presenter in 2020, succeeding Steph McGovern.

Richard Frediani, editor of BBC Breakfast and News at One, confirmed Warhurt’s move earlier that day, sharing in a post that he was “delighted to welcome Nina Warhurst as a regular presenter of the News at One from April. Congratulations – a brilliant addition to the team in Salford.”

Warhurst will be replacing Foster on News at One. Foster has led the program since May 2024, but is moving to BBC Radio 4’s Today program as one of the show’s main presenters following the December exit of Mishal Husain after 26 years at the broadcaster.