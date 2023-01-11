Morning Show Host Blasts Critics of Her Outfits

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty is speaking out against the criticism she receives over her outfit choices. Munchetty, who hosts the BBC television breakfast news program every Thursday to Saturday alongside co-host Charlie Stayt and also hosts the 11am to 1pm slot on BBC Radio 5 Live, revealed in a recent interview with the Radio Times that she receives far more critic over her clothing than Stayt does and took the opportunity to hit back at her critics.

Speaking with the outlet, Munchetty, who also revealed that she receives many remarks about her hair, noting that she believes she and Stayt "are the only duo in telly where the woman has shorter hair than the man," said that while she goes out and buys her own clothing, her co-anchor simply wears a suit, something that has proven to be much less controversial. Munchetty revealed, "I get more comments than Charlie but I think also that is because men just wear suits, so there isn't really too much to object to. Whereas I don't wear suits and buy my own clothes." She added, "So inevitably people think they can comment on what I wear."

As well as her position on BBC Breakfast, Munchetty hosts the 11am to 1pm slot on BBC Radio 5 Live. She first joined BBC Breakfast in 2009, and in the years since, she hasn't shied away from addressing the criticism she receives. Just this past July, the BBC presenter hit back at a viewer who candidly shared their opinion on the brown silk dress wore. On Twitter, the viewer wrote, "That reminds me [Naga Munchetty]. I must put the black bin bags out today [winking emoji]." Munchetty quickly responded, "That's funny x."

Amid the frequent harsh and often cruel comments, Mucnhetty previously opened up about the remarks, telling the Daily Mirror in 2016, "I'm on telly, I'm in your home, so if you want to criticise me, fine. But I'm not there to be abused. Nobody is there to be abused. However, Munchetty draws a line at abusive remarks, sharing, "you don't abuse someone while they're doing their job, and you don't make racist, sexist or bigoted comments. If someone says, 'She did a bad job of that interview, I've come away and not understood anything', I would go back and re-examine that interview." Munchetty said, "racist and sexist stuff, I just think, 'You're an idiot.' I'm not going to go home going, 'I'm so upset someone's called me a racist word', or said I'm a woman, I can't do a job. They're idiots. You can't waste your energy on idiots."