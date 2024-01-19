Morning Show Host Accidentally Kicks Co-Anchor in the Head on Live TV

One TV host got a literal kick out of a segment after their co-host accidentally kicked them in the head. During a segment on in-flight seating on the U.K. news program Good Morning Britain Wednesday, Susanna Reid's morning got off to a painful start when co-host Ed Balls accidentally knocked her in the head when discussing whether it is alright to put your feet up on the seat in front of you during travel. The resounding answer: No.

The hilarious on-air moment came just after Balls, 56, and Reid, 53, were joined on the mock-plane set by commentators Andrew Pierce and Kevin Maguire. As the former Strictly Come Dancing star sat in the front row with Pierce, Balls was seated in the second row with Maguire. As they settled into their seats, Reid began to ask, "is it OK for Ed and Andrew then to ..." However, before she could finish her question, Balls a British broadcaster and former member of parliament and government official, swung both his feet on to her headrest, accidentally kicking his co-host in the head.

You’ve paid for your ticket – whether it’s a plane trip or train ride, why shouldn’t you get comfy?



But is it ever okay to put your feet on the seat?@edballs might have answered that question already 😅 pic.twitter.com/6VW01DeQ5M — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 17, 2024

"Ow!" Reid said as she bent forward, grabbing at the back of her head. Balls was immediately apologetic, saying, "I'm sorry! I'm sorry. Are you OK?" as he jumped from his seat to check on Reid, who sarcastically responded, "I think we've decided it's not OK. There we go!" Balls appeared visibly remorseful, though he managed to laugh at the mishap, even putting his hands up in surrender.

"I don't know if I can carry on doing the program. I'm seeing stars," Reid shared, adding, "That is our debate this morning, should you put your feet up on the seats?" Pierce joked, "I think Ed Balls has just answered that question." Later in the broadcast, according to The Guardian, Reid said that her eyesight "went blurry for 20 minutes" after the kick. She also joked that Balls "put a heel" in her head, adding, "I would really rather it were your socked feet." Balls said, "I thought ooomph here [to put his feet on the seat.]."

Later addressing the fiasco Thursday's show, Reid revealed that Balls sent her flowers and "clearly felt remorseful," Metro UK reported. She also shared that since the on-air incident, she has been "inundated with messages saying I should be a premier league footballer with a reaction like that. I should point out, it was the hard heel of his shoe, swung with the full heft of his leg. I would describe that as a clonk." She said the despite the painful incident, "'I'm here, soldiering on."