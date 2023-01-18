Morning Show Anchor Announces Retirement After 30 Years

An iconic face of the morning news scene in Los Angeles is retiring. KTTV Los Angeles anchor Tony McEwing announced during Wednesday's broadcast of Good Day LA, which he co-anchors alongside Araksya Karapetyan, that he is retiring after 30 years at FOX 11 Los Angeles and following a career that has spanned more than four decades.

McEwing announced his retirement in an emotional on-air message, telling viewers, "I believe the word 'bittersweet' is one of the most overused and misused words in the English language. But honestly, I cannot think of a better word to describe what I'm feeling right now as I make this announcement." Noting that for the past three decades he has "sat here delivering the news in all of its forms and facets," McEwing said, "Nothing lasts forever, and I think the time has come for me to finally hang up my mic after a journey that has spanned 43 years in total."

The morning news anchor went on to express thanks to those who were instrumental in his career, beginning with Fox management. He gave a special shoutout to "general manager Tom Capra and Mitch Stern who plucked me out of Sacramento back in 1993 to begin the ride of my life here in Southern California." He went on to thank his co-workers, who have not just been my co-workers, but my friends and part of my extended family," before thanking viewers who have "invited me into your homes day after day, month after month, year after year. We've shared so much together. You've trusted me to give you accurate and reliable information. You've made me part of your families. You've given me accolades when I've nailed it. You've even taken me to task sometimes when I didn't quite get it right. I could never ever repay you for believing in me and hanging with me all of these years."

"You should know that I don't see my retirement as goodbye so much as hello to new adventures and experiences," he continued. "Now I'm not going anywhere just yet, I'll still be sticking around for a couple of weeks. But I can never, ever repay you for believing in me and hanging with me all these years. I send all of you love from the very bottom of my heart and I wish God's blessings for each and every one of you."

After earning a Master's degree in editorial broadcasting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in 1981, McEwing joined KTTV FOX 11 in 1993. He co-anchors Good Day LA from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. In 2001 and 2003, he was honored with an Emmy Award for his half-hour special "Songs of Our Success." He has also earned seven Emmy Awards during his tenure at FOX 11.