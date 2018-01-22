WATCH: Morgan Freeman Receives Huge Standing Ovation at SAG

An actor like no other. An iconic voice and an incredible man. Congratulations, Morgan Freeman. #sagawards pic.twitter.com/W8k1qAMUCX — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 22, 2018

Morgan Freeman received the Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award Sunday night, and received a well-deserved standing ovation.

Freeman was presented the award by Rita Moreno, who won the same award in 2013. This was only Freeman’s second SAG Award, and first since he won for Million Dollar Baby in 2005, on his way to winning an Oscar for that film.

After a reel showing highlights of Freeman’s incredible career, he got a standing ovation from his colleagues. He also gave a very short speech, after Moreno scolded him for wearing a baseball cap to the stage.

“These moments in one’s life, usually call for a litany of thank yous,” Freeman said. “I can’t do that because I don’t know all of your names. So, I won’t try. I do have to thank SAG-AFTRA for this enormous honor and a shout out to my brood who came out here from the Southeast coast, South Carolina, Georgia.”

Freeman then jokingly complained about how heavy the statue was. Moreno offered to help him as they left the stage.

This is also another lifetime achievement award for the 80-year-old Freeman. He picked up the Cecil B. DeMille Award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the 2012 Golden Globes. Freeman also has lifetime achievement awards from several film festivals and received the Favorite Movie Icon Award in 2012 from the People’s Choice Awards.

Freeman is still working, by the way. He has two films coming out in 2018, The Nutcracker and the Four Realms and Angel Has Fallen. He also hosts Through The Wormhole, an Emmy-nominated science series.

