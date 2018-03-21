Monday's TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Continues to Drown out ‘American Idol’

The Voice continues to dominate over its ABC singing competition rival.

In their second Monday of hand to hand combat, NBC's The Voice beat American Idol with a better than previous week's 44 % lead in the 18 to 49-year-old demographic. The Voice scored a 2.3 rating in the demo and 10.7 million viewers and American idol had a 1.6 and 7.7 million total viewers.

According to Deadline, Idol fans stayed on the singing competition revival's train as it held 92 percent of its Monday premiere numbers in total viewers and 89 percent in the demo.

ABC's The Good Doctor — which saw one of the doctors considering leaving the hospital and another one discovering a potentially lethal diagnosis for themselves — earned a 1.6 in the demo and 9.1 million viewers, taking the lead on the 10 p.m. time slot over NBC's Good Girls with 1.0 in the demo and 4.27 million viewers. CBS' Scorpion had a 0.8 in the demo and 4.89 million viewers.

While The Voice and Idol fought for dominance, Fox's Lucifer had a 0.8 in the demo and 3.24 million viewers and The Resident — which saw the doctors treating a homeless woman with delusions, and a surprising backstory — had a 0.9 in the demo and 4.23 million viewers, improving by a tenth of a rating point compared to last week's episodes.

Meanwhile, CBS comedies Kevin Can Wait, which had a 1.0 in the demo and 5.9 million total viewers, Man with a Plan, 0.9 in the demo and 5.62 million viewers, and Superior Donuts (0.8, 5.11 million) dropped a tenth. New Comedy Living Biblically stayed the same at 0.7 and 4.21 million viewers, as was Scorpion.

The CW's DC's Legends of Tomorrow earned a 0.4 in the demo and 1.27 million viewers and iZombie— which concluded a two-hour story involving Liv eating the brain of a romantic comedies enthusiast — had a 0.2 in the demo and 760,000 viewers.

Overall NBC won the night with a 1.8 in the demo and 8.54 million viewers, beating ABC, which earned a 1.6 and 8.20 million. Fox was in third with 0.9 in the demo and 3.73 million viewers, then CBS with a 0.8 and 5.11 million viewers and lastly, The CW with 0.3 and 1.01 million total viewers.