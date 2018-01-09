Monday’s TV Ratings: ‘The Good Doctor’ Shows No Fatigue

ABC’s The Good Doctor returned from hiatus with healthy ratings.

Going into the second-half of its freshman season, the network’s hit new drama showed no fatigue, dominating Monday night TV. Averaging a 1.6 key demo rating and grabbing 8.2 million viewers, the new episode, which saw Dr. Shaun Murphy meet some major milestones, was steady with its last showing before the holiday hiatus.

Meanwhile, the network’s other big runner for the night, The Bachelor, proved to be disappointing. The second episode of its 22nd cycle only managed to draw a 1.4 rating and 5.5 million viewers, only managing to match a repeat episode of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory. So far, the dating competition’s 22nd season is down 30 percent from its 2016 counterpart.

NBC was the only other network daring enough to air new episodes head-to-head with ESPN’s coverage of the College Football National Championship. The network’s airings of The Wall (5 mil/1.0), Better Late Than Never (4 mil/0.8), and The Brave (2.9 mil/0.6) earned it the overall number three spot for the night, with an average of 4 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.