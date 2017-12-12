Monday’s TV Ratings: ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Dips Slightly

CBS rang in Monday night with mixed measurements, landing it in third place for overall key demo ratings but second in viewers.

The network kicked off the night Kevin Can Wait, which drew in 6.3 million viewers and a 1.1 rating in the key 18-49 demo, slipping just a tenth in the demo. Following that trend, Man With a Plan (5.7 mil/1.) and 9JKL (4.3 mil/0.7) also slipped a tenth in the demo. Airing during the 9 o’clock timeslot, Superior Donuts (5.2 mil/0.9) was even. Rounding out the night, Scorpion (5.9 mil/0.9) was also even, but it managed to draw its largest audience of the season.

Elsewhere on TV, NBC won the night thanks to The Voice, which grabbed 10.4 million viewers and a 1.9 rating. Debuting its second season, Better Late Than Never (5.6 mil/1.1) was down significantly from its season 1 premiere, but it still managed to bring the best numbers for that NBC timeslot since Sept. 25.

ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight (5.2 mil/1.2) rose two tenths in the demo, while the Bachelor preview special drew in 3.4 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

Over on Fox, Lucifer (3.4 mil/0.8) was down in the demo and Gifted (2.8 mil/0.8) was even.

The CW’s Valor gave the network a disappointing night, drawing in its smallest audience to date with 770,000 viewers and 0.2 demo rating.