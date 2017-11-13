Monday Night TV Schedule

Monday’s are hard, and the only thing that makes them a little more manageable is the thought of coming home after a long day, kicking off your shoes, and relaxing on the couch and losing yourself in your favorite TV programming. Whether it be a reality TV show competition to find the next up-and-coming singer, fighting crime with an elite team, or watching doctors perform difficult surgeries on the newest medical drama, sometimes we all need an escape from reality to help us relax.

So without further ado, here’s what’s on TV tonight:

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Voice (8 on NBC): It’s the first of three nights in the playoffs, and Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton’s teams are cut in half.

Lucifer (8 on Fox): Things get a little messy on tonight’s all-new episode. Linda’s estranged husband learns that she’s been sleeping with Lucifer, and a serial killer from Lucifer’s past resurfaces.

Supergirl (8 on The CW): Tonight’s episode shows the Danvers sisters getting a little rest and relaxation following the events of last week’s episode. A flashback reveals a traumatic event in their past that brought the two closer together.

Man With a Plan (8:30 on CBS): Season 2 kicks off with Andi hiring a new babysitter, who immediately takes a liking to Adam.

The Gifted (9 on Fox): In tonight’s episode, things get complicated when someone from Eclipse’s past returns and Reed and Sage from troubling information on Lauren’s friend.

The Brave (10 on NBC): The freshman military drama hasn’t found the same success as CBS’s SEAL Team, but it’s definitely found its footing with its strong characters and convincing storyline. In tonight’s episode, the unit investigates an undocumented drone that crashes in Mongolia.

AMC Visionaries: Robert Kirkman’s Secret History of Comics (10 on AMC): Premiering in its regular time slot, the AMC documentary series will finish its two-night premiere by chronicling the origins of Wonder Woman.

The Good Doctor (10 on ABC): On tonight’s episode of the critically acclaimed medical series that has been ultra-successful, Dr. Shaun Murphy faces prejudice when he treats a patient with autism. Meanwhile, Jared Kalu struggles with his limitations as a surgeon.

Scorpion (10 on CBS): Team Scorpion takes a trip to a Renaissance Fair to celebrate Sylvester’s birthday, but the celebration is cut short when by an attempted robbery.

Ill Behavior (10:30 on Showtime): In this six-part comedic thriller, a limited series premiere, a recent divorce discovers that his college friend was diagnosed with cancer but has opted out of chemotherapy.