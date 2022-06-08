'Moesha' Star Hosting New Talk Show

✖

If you are a Moesha fan is familiar then you know the crazy love story between Moesha (Brandy) and Q (Fredro Starr). She was the good girl who made straight A's and never skipped curfew until she began canoodling with New York transfer student Quinten "Q" Brooks her sophomore year. For a full season, fans sat on edge as Moesha rebelled against her girl next door image for the bad boy she thought she couldn't live without. Eventually, they split, reconciled during her college years after Moesha and her longtime neighbor Hakeem Campbell and ultimately called it quits due to a scandal. Still, Moesha and Q learned their differences were unbearable.

Despite such, fans always rooted for Q to return and sweep Moesha off her feet again, this time reformed. Thanks to Netflix, old and new fans alike can enjoy their young love story. In real life, Starr was similar to his on-screen image, even having a dream of being a rap superstar as his character did. Now, Starr is using his platform to help others.

Per a press release, the Onyx frontman is leading a new talk show, Behind The Grind. The three-episode inspirational talk series aims to explore what it truly means to be successful. The show will debut on Impact Network on July 22. Star will speak with high-profile guests to uncover different roadmaps to the success of and what lessons we viewers can learn from their lives. The show is created by Steve Marcano and directed by Royal Jackson, with both Steve Marcano and Royal Jackson serving as co-Executive Producers.

Outside of music, Starr has also had guest roles on shows like CSI: Miami and The Wire. Fans have also seen him in films like Save the Last Dance, Sunset Park, and Ride. In recent years, there have been talks about a potential Moesha reboot with the surviving cast members on board to reprise their roles. Starr hasn't confirmed whether he will participate.

It could be due to past tension allegedly between Starr and Brandy. He famously accused Brandy of performing a sexual act on him, which he later refused to speak about publicly on The Breakfast Club. He claims they never dated, however. In a later interview, Starr clarified his comments, stating: "I never meant to put her on blast and say she gave me head. It was a joke and the media ran with it. That's what it was."