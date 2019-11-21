‘Modern Family’ Thanksgiving Special: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Modern Family‘s final Thanksgiving episode is set to air incredibly soon on ABC. And if you want to tune into all of the shenanigans for yourself, you’re going to need to know how to watch, what time the special will air, and what channel to tune into.

Modern Family‘s Thanksgiving special will air on ABC on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 9 p.m. ET. If you can’t watch the show via cable or antenna, you can always go the streaming route. Both Hulu and Sling have live TV packages that will enable you to watch the episode right as it airs. However, you will want to check out pricing and availability for those services beforehand.

In a sneak peek of the episode, Haley (Sarah Hyland) can be seen attempting to cook a Thanksgiving meal for her family because, as she put it, her mother, Claire (Julie Bowen), and father, Phil (Ty Burrell), have been so helpful as she raises her newborn twins. Unsurprisingly, and thanks to some cooking mishaps, things quickly go awry for the Dunphys’ meal.

It’s a Dunphy Dinner Disaster! Join #ModernFamily for The Last Thanksgiving tomorrow at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/DijewWt3u6 — Modern Family (@ModernFam) November 19, 2019

In another clip from the episode, Phil gets to have another bonding session with his father-in-law, Jay (Ed O’Neill), as they head out to go fly the patriarch’s model airplanes. Their hangout quickly turns into a “threesome” as Haley’s husband, Dylan (Reid Ewing), tags along, as well, much to Phil’s dismay.

As previously mentioned, this episode will mark Modern Family‘s last Thanksgiving episode, as the show is currently in its 11th and final season. The cast has been especially vocal about the end of the show, which originally premiered in 2009. Ariel Winter, who portrays Alex, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October and discussed how bittersweet it is to wrap up the series.

“It’s sad, obviously. It’s not something that we want,” she said. “We love each other and we love our show and obviously we’d love to make many more. But it’s been 11 years and I think everybody’s ready to do new things but it’s obviously going to be really sad that we won’t get to see each other every week.”

“We love everybody: we love the cast, we love the crew, we have the best. And it’s been half my life,” she continued. “I’ll be 22 when we end the show at the beginning of next year. It’s so amazing to have a job like this with people that you love for 11 years, the amount of grateful that we all are is ridiculous.”