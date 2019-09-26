‘Modern Family’ Reveals Haley’s Twins Baby Names in Final Season Premiere

It’s the beginning of the end of Modern Family! The beloved ABC comedy series returned for its final season Wednesday with a cause for celebration as viewers finally found out the names of Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan’s (Reid Ewing) precious twin babies, in an episode that found them at odds with Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) about how to properly care for them.

Spoilers ahead for Modern Family Season 11 Premiere: “New Kids on the Block”

The episode started with Alex (Ariel Winter) calling the family from her job in Antarctica. She is struggling with her choice to pick her exciting job as opposed to the comfortable job in Los Angeles. Back home, the family is struggling with the newborns before Dylan and Haley reveal their babies’ names.

“It took us a while but we finally named our babies,” Dylan starts.

“This is Poppy because that’ my favorite flower,” Haley introduces the little baby girl.

“And this is George because he came out looking curious. You know like Boy George” Dylan says of the baby boy, also referencing the popular cartoon.

Claire and Phil immediately start to disagree with Haley trying to stick to the advice from her books. The family tries to pay attention to Alex, but the twins fall asleep so they mute her. The sound of the toaster and Phil sneezing wakes them up from their short nap, and we are back to crying.

Ahead of the season premiere, series star Nolan Gould teased what was coming in the final season in an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com. He revealed at the time that the Season 10 finale was originally set as the show’s true ending.

“Season 10 was supposed to be our last, so our season finale last year where we do the ‘Circle of Life’ ending, that was kind of always meant to be the end of the show,” he said, adding how it played exactly how the show began with his co-stars, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet’s characters, Mitchell and Cam welcoming their daughter, Lilly played by Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

“Like, that’s how in their vision they saw the show ending and getting wrapped up. Then we weren’t suppose to get picked up for another season, but we did,” he continued. “So it’ll definitely be interesting to see, because they have a brand new season in line and all kinds of new story lines and where it goes, I don’t know.”

Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.